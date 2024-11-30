WATCH: Utah QB Luke Bottari 15-yard TD pass to Landen King vs. UCF
The Utah Utes extended their lead over the UCF Knights to 21-7 early in the fourth quarter after a 15-yard touchdown pass from Luke Bottari to Landen King. The score came with 14:46 left on the clock, capping off a methodical drive that showcased Bottari's poise in just his second career start. Following the touchdown, the Utes opted for a two-point conversion, with Bottari finding running back Micah Bernard in the flat to successfully add two more points to the tally.
Bottari, stepping in for the injured Isaac Wilson, has excelled as a game manager in this critical matchup, maintaining control of the offense and avoiding costly mistakes. While not flashy, Bottari’s performance has been steady, allowing the Utes to capitalize on key opportunities against a UCF team known for its high-powered offense. His ability to connect with King and Bernard in pivotal moments has been a bright spot for a Utah team desperate to end its seven-game losing streak — the longest in head coach Kyle Whittingham's tenure.
Utah set the tone defensively in the second quarter when cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown, a momentum-shifting play that gave the Utes an early 7-0 lead. Although UCF responded with a touchdown of their own, Utah reclaimed control before halftime, taking a 13-7 lead into the locker room thanks to a solid defensive effort and a field goal drive.
The Utes have leaned on their defense and Bottari’s composure to navigate a challenging road environment. Whittingham’s squad looks determined to snap its skid and regain confidence heading into the season’s home stretch. With the defense playing disciplined football and Bottari showing growth under center, Utah has put itself in a strong position to secure a much-needed victory and a return to form in a tough year.