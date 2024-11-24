WATCH: Utah RB Micah Bernard touchdown run vs. No. 22 Iowa State
The Utah Utes faced a pivotal moment on Senior Night at Rice-Eccles Stadium as they rallied from a four-point deficit against No. 22 Iowa State in the fourth quarter. Despite challenges throughout the game, including a struggling offense and the third-quarter loss of freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson to a knee injury, the Utes leaned on their defense and special teams to stay in contention.
Utah’s defining moment came when backup quarterback Luke Bottari orchestrated a 10-play, 91-yard drive, culminating in a 1-yard touchdown run by Micah Bernard with 5:51 remaining. This crucial score gave Utah a 28-24 lead and electrified the home crowd, offering a glimmer of hope in what has been a tough season at home.
The defense has been the backbone of this Utah team, stepping up to deliver critical stops against Iowa State’s potent offense. Their resilience kept the game within reach, allowing the Utes to capitalize on key moments. Special teams, a hallmark of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s program, also made significant contributions, ensuring favorable field position and keeping Iowa State’s explosive plays in check.
However, Utah’s offensive struggles remain evident. Even before Wilson’s injury, the Utes faced issues with protection and execution, failing to sustain drives consistently. These challenges underscore the importance of the team’s defensive and special teams performances, which have often compensated for offensive shortcomings.
For Utah, this game carries added significance. On Senior Night, with a six-game home losing streak looming over them, the Utes are desperate to send their seniors out on a victorious note. The comeback against Iowa State represents a chance to end their drought at Rice-Eccles Stadium and restore some pride to their season. The outcome rests on their ability to maintain momentum and close out the game strong.