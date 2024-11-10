WATCH: Utah's Brandon Rose 20-yard TD pass to Brant Kuithe vs. BYU
In a tightly contested Holy War matchup, Utah Utes quarterback Brandon Rose made a statement with his first career touchdown pass, connecting with veteran tight end Brant Kuithe for a 20-yard score against No. 9 BYU. At the 13:24 mark of the second quarter, Rose confidently dropped back and read the defense with precision, finding Kuithe in stride down the left side.
Kuithe, known for his reliable hands and route-running, beat his coverage and hauled in the pass, crossing the goal line to give the Utes a crucial 7-3 lead at home. The play electrified the crowd and showcased Rose’s ability to handle pressure in his first career start.
This score was not only pivotal in establishing Utah’s presence on offense but also marked a significant milestone for Rose. The young quarterback has faced high expectations and pressure stepping into this role, especially in a rivalry game against a top-ten opponent like BYU. His poised execution on this touchdown play demonstrated maturity and promise, setting a hopeful tone for Utah fans about his potential moving forward. Kuithe’s experience and connection with Rose added a layer of confidence to the offense, as the veteran tight end remains a go-to option in the red zone.
Meanwhile, Utah’s defense continued to answer the call early in the game, maintaining a strong front against BYU’s offense. The Utes held BYU to only a field goal up to that point, with their aggressive play and discipline making it difficult for BYU to find any offensive rhythm. Utah’s defense seemed dialed in, setting the tone with big hits and tight coverage. As the game progressed, it was clear that both sides of the ball were coming together in pursuit of a signature win over their rivals.