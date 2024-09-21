WATCH: Utah's Brant Kuithe 1-yard touchdown run vs. Oklahoma State
In a highly anticipated top-15 matchup, No. 12 Utah took a 10-3 lead over No. 14 Oklahoma State midway through the second quarter, thanks to a powerful 1-yard touchdown run by standout tight end Brant Kuithe. With 7:25 remaining in the half, the Utes tight end score capped off an efficient drive, giving the Utes their first lead of the game after initially trailing.
Oklahoma State started the game strong, securing an early 3-0 lead with a field goal. The Cowboys' kicker was able to connect from 23 yards out, taking advantage of a sluggish opening series from the Utah offense. However, the Utes responded early in the second quarter. Utah’s kicker stepped up to even the score, nailing a 43-yard field goal to tie things up at 3-3.
Utah's starting quarterback, Cam Rising, was held out of the game due to a hand injury, leaving freshman Isaac Wilson to make his second career start. So far, Wilson has played a solid first half, showing poise under pressure against a tough Oklahoma State defense. While he has yet to throw a touchdown pass, his efficient play and ability to manage the game have kept Utah’s offense moving, particularly on the drive that ended with Kuithe’s touchdown. Wilson has leaned on his experienced playmakers, including Kuithe, to stabilize the offense.
As the game progresses, Utah will look to build on their momentum while Oklahoma State tries to regroup and find a way to slow down the Utes' balanced attack. Wilson's performance and Utah’s defense will be key factors in determining the outcome of this tightly contested battle. Watch the rest of the game live on FOX.