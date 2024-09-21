WATCH: Utah's Brant Kuithe 45-yard insane walk-in touchdown vs. Oklahoma State
No. 12 Utah extended their lead over No. 14 Oklahoma State with a pivotal 45-yard touchdown catch by Brant Kuithe. The second score of the game for the Utes tight end. The first came on a 1-yard run in the second quarter. The Utes then attempted a two-point conversion, which was unsuccessful, but they still took a commanding 22-3 lead with 6:21 remaining in the third quarter.
Utah has dominated in all phases of the game, particularly in time of possession, which has helped keep Oklahoma State’s offense off the field and limited their opportunities to mount a comeback. The Utes' defense has been relentless, applying constant pressure on the Cowboys and stifling their ability to move the ball effectively.
Utah's star quarterback Cam Rising was sidelined due to a hand injury, putting freshman Isaac Wilson in the spotlight as the starting quarterback. Despite the added pressure, Wilson has managed the game well, leaning on Utah's powerful run game and Kuithe's standout performance to keep the offense moving.
This game marks an important moment for the Utes as they look to stay perfect in Big 12 play. Their ability to control the clock and capitalize on scoring opportunities has been key to their early success in the season. For Oklahoma State, they’ll need to find ways to get their offense going in the final quarter if they hope to climb back into the game, but with Utah’s defense locked in, that challenge appears daunting