WATCH: Utah's Brant Kuithe gets second touchdown vs. BYU
The Holy War between Utah and No. 9 BYU once again lived up to its reputation as a high-stakes, fiercely contested rivalry. This year’s showdown in Salt Lake City started with a defensive battle, but BYU drew first blood with a 23-yard field goal by Will Ferrin in the final moments of the first quarter, taking a modest 3-0 lead.
However, Utah struck back decisively early in the second quarter. Quarterback Brandon Rose, making his first career start in what is Utah's most important game of the season, led a dynamic 6-play, 64-yard drive that culminated in a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brant Kuithe. This gave Utah a 7-3 advantage with 13:24 left in the half, showcasing Rose’s poise and Kuithe’s consistent ability to make plays in the clutch.
BYU responded swiftly on the ensuing kickoff, electrifying their fans with a 96-yard touchdown return by Keelan Marion. Marion’s explosive play swung momentum back in BYU’s favor as they regained the lead, 10-7. The quick turn of events underscored how tightly matched these teams were, with each refusing to let the other establish control.
Not to be outdone, Rose kept his cool and orchestrated another scoring drive, this time a methodical 12-play, 75-yard march that showcased Utah's versatility and power. The drive effectively kept BYU’s offense off the field, allowing Utah to dominate the clock. Kuithe was once again central to the scoring, punching in a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:31 remaining in the half. His second touchdown of the game was a testament to his impact and chemistry with Rose, helping Utah reclaim a 14-10 lead.
For Utah, this game represents an opportunity to end a difficult four-game losing streak. The team has struggled to score consistently, not surpassing seven points in a quarter since late September. Their early performance against BYU suggests a renewed offensive spark, fueled by Rose’s promising start and Kuithe’s reliability, as they push to turn their season around in a crucial rivalry game.