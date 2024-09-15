WATCH: Utah's Carsen Ryan with incredible 2-yard touchdown catch from Isaac Wilson
No. 12 Utah found themselves in a battle with Utah State, clinging to a 28-21 lead when tight end Carsen Ryan made a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch to push the Utes ahead 35-21 with 11:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. The highlight-reel grab was a crucial moment that swung the momentum firmly in Utah’s favor, showcasing Ryan’s athleticism and playmaking ability. Ryan’s catch not only extended the Utes' lead but also electrified the home crowd, who roared in approval of the game-defining play.
Utah freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, making his first start in place of the injured Cam Rising, showed composure beyond his years in orchestrating the drive. Wilson delivered a perfect pass under pressure, and Ryan’s acrobatic catch added a much-needed cushion to Utah’s lead. Despite being thrown into the spotlight, Wilson displayed flashes of his potential, managing the offense with poise and making key throws in critical moments.
Across the field, Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes was facing his former team after transferring to the Aggies. Barnes, who started his college career with Utah, brought added intensity to the matchup. His familiarity with the Utes’ system allowed Utah State to stay competitive, but the Aggies struggled to keep pace as Utah’s offense found its rhythm in the second half.
The Utes’ defense stepped up following Ryan’s touchdown, tightening their grip on the game as they aimed to secure a victory. Utah’s ability to make big plays on offense, combined with timely defensive stops, positioned them to fend off their in-state rival in a hard-fought contest.