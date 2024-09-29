WATCH: Utah's Isaac Wilson 20-yard touchdown to Caleb Lohner vs. Arizona
In a pivotal game, No. 10 Utah found themselves facing adversity, trailing 16-3 entering the fourth quarter. Without their star quarterback Cam Rising, still sidelined due to injury, freshman Isaac Wilson was thrust into his third career start. The young quarterback struggled early on, finding it difficult to establish any offensive rhythm against a stout opposing defense, and the Utes' hopes for a comeback appeared bleak as the clock wound down.
However, Utah’s defense rose to the occasion, keeping their team in the game. The key moment came when Tao Johnson made a game-changing play, intercepting a pass in the end zone to stop a potentially devastating touchdown. This pivotal turnover gave the Utes a much-needed momentum shift and renewed hope of mounting a comeback.
Following the interception, Wilson and the Utes offense came alive, putting together a 6-play, 80-yard drive. The offense began to click, and Wilson delivered a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Caleb Lohner, marking Lohner’s third career catch—all of which have resulted in touchdowns. This play cut the deficit to 16-10 with 11:54 remaining in the game, bringing Utah within striking distance.
The interception by Johnson and the subsequent touchdown sparked new life into the Utes, showcasing their resilience and determination to fight back despite the challenges they faced without their starting quarterback. As the game entered its final stages, Utah's defense and Wilson's growth under pressure proved critical in keeping their comeback hopes alive.