WATCH: Utah's Isaac Wilson 40-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Singer vs. Colorado
Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson delivered a spark for the Utes with a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dorian Singer against Colorado, marking one of the few bright moments for Utah’s offense in a challenging game. The play came at the 6:10 mark of the third quarter, with Singer making an impressive grab over Colorado's standout two-way player, Travis Hunter. It was a rare moment of vulnerability for Hunter, as the touchdown marked his first blown coverage resulting in a score this season.
The touchdown brought some life to the Utes, cutting Colorado's lead to 28-16 on the road in Boulder. Wilson’s throw showcased his ability to find a big play under pressure, even after a rough first half. The touchdown pushed Wilson over the 100-yard passing mark for the game, though his overall performance remained marred by two interceptions, including a critical turnover that helped the Buffaloes build their lead.
Singer’s reception highlighted why he’s one of the most reliable targets in Utah’s offense, demonstrating athleticism and focus to secure the catch in tight coverage. The play also served as a testament to Wilson's ability to deliver accurate deep throws when given time to operate. Despite the struggles, the connection between Wilson and Singer provided a glimmer of hope for a Utes offense that had been largely stifled.
However, Utah’s inability to establish a ground game has been a significant obstacle. The Utes have struggled with a dismal yard-per-carry average, making the offense one-dimensional and putting additional pressure on Wilson to carry the load. While Wilson's touchdown pass was a highlight, the lack of balance in the offense has been evident and remains a key reason for the team's uphill battle.
As the game progressed, Utah needed more moments like Wilson’s touchdown strike to claw back into contention, but the question remained whether the offense could sustain momentum against Colorado’s resilient defense.