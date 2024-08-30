WATCH: Utah's Isaac Wilson's first career touchdown pass vs. Southern Utah
Isaac Wilson's debut for Utah Football against Southern Utah was a mix of promising moments and growing pains, showcasing the ups and downs of a freshman quarterback adjusting to the college game. Wilson's first two drives were shaky; an interception followed by a quick three-and-out raised early concerns. However, as the game progressed, Wilson began to find his rhythm, demonstrating his potential to lead the Utes' offense.
Midway through the third quarter, Wilson orchestrated a 12-play, 57-yard drive that culminated in a short rushing touchdown, marking his first significant contribution of the game. He continued to build momentum on the next drive, guiding the Utes 48 yards in just six plays, placing them in a strong position within the red zone. Unfortunately, a misjudged read led to his second interception of the day, highlighting the learning curve he still faces.
Wilson quickly rebounded on the following possession. Benefiting from excellent field position, he needed only one pass to connect with Caleb Lohner in the end zone, marking Wilson's first touchdown pass as a Ute. This score extended Utah's dominant lead to 49-0 with about 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, capping off a performance that displayed both his raw talent and areas for growth. While his debut was marked by inconsistency, Wilson's flashes of skill provided a glimpse of his potential to be a key playmaker for Utah in the future.