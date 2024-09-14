WATCH: Utah's Isaac Wilson throws 11-yard TD pass to Money Parks vs. Utah State
No. 12 Utah found themselves in an early hole against in-state rival Utah State, trailing 14-3 before freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson connected with wide receiver Money Parks for an 11-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 14-10 with 10:11 left in the second quarter.
The play marked a crucial moment for the Utes, who were struggling to find their rhythm in the absence of veteran quarterback Cam Rising, sidelined with an injury. Wilson, the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, got the nod for his first collegiate start and faced immediate pressure to deliver.
Wilson showed poise, stepping up in the pocket and delivering a precise throw to Parks, who made a sharp cut to find space in the end zone. The touchdown energized the Utes, who were looking to establish momentum after a slow start. Meanwhile, Bryson Barnes, now Utah State's starting quarterback, found himself in the unusual position of facing his former team. Barnes, who transferred to Utah State after playing for the Utes, made an early impact, guiding the Aggies to a 14-3 lead with two efficient scoring drives that kept Utah’s defense on its heels.
The matchup between Wilson and Barnes added an intriguing subplot to the game, as both quarterbacks had something to prove. For Wilson, it was a chance to showcase his potential as the future of Utah football, while Barnes aimed to make a statement against the program he once called home. The early battle set the stage for a hard-fought rivalry clash.