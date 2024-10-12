WATCH: Utah's Junior Tafuna incredible one-handed interception vs. Arizona State
No. 16 Utah started their game against Arizona State with a confident and calculated opening drive. Receiving the kickoff, the Utes methodically marched down the field, stringing together a 12-play, 46-yard drive that showcased their discipline and patience on offense. Though Arizona State's defense managed to prevent a touchdown, Utah's Cole Becker capped off the drive by drilling a 48-yard field goal, giving the Utes an early 3-0 lead. Becker's reliable leg set the tone for Utah, who was clearly focused on establishing control of the game from the outset.
Arizona State's first offensive possession quickly turned disastrous for the Sun Devils. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, looking to get into a rhythm, made an early mistake, as Utah’s defensive lineman Junior Tafuna intercepted one of his passes. Tafuna's timely play swung momentum decisively in Utah's favor and gave the Utes a short field to work with, putting them in excellent position to capitalize on the turnover.
With the ball back in Utah's hands, quarterback Cam Rising wasted no time leading his offense toward the red zone. Though Arizona State’s defense stiffened once again, Utah was able to add more points to the board. Becker came through once more, nailing a 40-yard field goal to extend Utah's lead to 6-0.
While the Utes had yet to find the end zone, they effectively managed the game in its early stages by taking advantage of both their own methodical offense and their defense's ability to create turnovers. Utah’s early two-score cushion, built on Becker’s leg and Tafuna’s defensive prowess, allowed them to control the tempo and rhythm of the contest.