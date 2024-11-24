WATCH: Utah's Lander Barton 87-yard pick six vs. No. 22 Iowa State
Utah linebacker Lander Barton delivered a game-changing moment to put the Utes ahead 10-7 in the second quarter against No. 22 Iowa State. With 11:53 remaining before halftime and Iowa State driving deep into Utah territory, Barton intercepted Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown. The spectacular play electrified the Rice-Eccles Stadium crowd and gave the Utes momentum in their quest to snap a six-game losing streak.
Barton’s interception showcased his elite instincts and athleticism. As Becht dropped back to pass, Barton read the play perfectly, stepping in front of a crossing route to snag the ball. Once he secured the interception, Barton’s speed and determination took over. He eluded multiple would-be tacklers, weaving down the sideline for a thrilling pick-six that shifted the game’s energy in Utah’s favor.
The touchdown was critical for a Utah team desperate for a win after enduring a tough stretch in a challenging season. Facing a favored Iowa State squad ranked No. 22 in the nation, the Utes knew they needed big plays to compete. Barton delivered precisely that, not only putting points on the board but also igniting Utah’s defense, which played with renewed confidence following his heroics.
The game held high stakes for the Utes, who entered the matchup with a 4-6 record, needing a strong finish to keep postseason hopes alive. Barton's timely interception and touchdown gave Utah a crucial lead and reminded fans of the team’s resilience. His play symbolized Utah’s fighting spirit and provided a blueprint for the kind of effort needed to pull off the upset against a formidable Iowa State team.