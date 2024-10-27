WATCH: Utah's Micah Bernard 14-yard touchdown run vs. Houston
Utah made sure they got on the board first against Houston on Saturday night, with a dynamic opening play that silenced the crowd. On the first pass of the game, freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson connected with tight end Brant Kuithe for a 71-yard touchdown, putting the Utes ahead 7-0 with 12:28 left in the first quarter. This explosive start showcased the potential impact of interim offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, who is looking to bring fresh energy to the Utes’ offense.
Houston responded to Utah’s quick score in the second quarter, demonstrating resilience with a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zeon Chriss to receiver Stephon Johnson. This play, coming at the 11:54 mark, tied the game at seven and showed that despite Utah’s early dominance, Houston had the capability to strike back.
The third quarter belonged to Utah’s ground game, as running back Micah Bernard found the end zone on a 14-yard run. This score gave the Utes a 14-7 lead heading into the final quarter, a pivotal moment that underscored their offensive superiority. Utah had outgained Houston 277-166 by the end of the third, with Houston struggling to move the ball through the air, totaling only 26 passing yards. Despite Utah’s offensive gains, missed opportunities and stalled drives kept Houston within reach, keeping the game close as they entered the fourth quarter.
This promising start under Bajakian suggests that Utah’s offense is evolving, and with Wilson's connection to experienced targets like Kuithe and Bernard's power in the backfield, the Utes appear ready to build on this foundation and continue pushing for consistency and potency in their play.