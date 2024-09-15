WATCH: Utah's Micah Bernard 3-yard TD run vs. Utah State
In a highly anticipated in-state clash, No. 12 Utah held a 20-14 lead over Utah State before running back Micah Bernard delivered a critical 3-yard rushing touchdown, extending the Utes' lead to 28-14 with 4:06 left in the third quarter. Bernard’s powerful run, followed by a successful two-point conversion, provided a crucial momentum shift for Utah as they looked to secure their dominance in the game.
Freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson got his first career start for the Utes, stepping in for the injured Cam Rising. Wilson showed flashes of his potential, managing the offense effectively in his debut. Though not flawless, Wilson demonstrated poise, completing key passes that helped the Utes move the chains and maintain their lead.
On the other side, Utah State’s quarterback Bryson Barnes faced an emotional matchup against his former team. Barnes, who transferred to the Aggies in the offseason, started for Utah State and brought a mix of familiarity and determination to the field against the Utes.
The game was a tight contest through much of the first half, with both teams trading blows. However, Bernard’s timely touchdown marked a turning point, creating separation and putting pressure on the Aggies to respond. Utah’s defense tightened up following the score, looking to secure the win. The Utes leaned on their balanced offensive attack and key defensive stops as they aimed to close out the game and maintain their ranking in the AP Top 25 with a hard-fought victory over their in-state rivals.