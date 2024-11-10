WATCH: Utah's Micah Bernard 7-yard touchdown vs. BYU
The Holy War clash between Utah and No. 9 BYU delivered a memorable game that lived up to its fierce rivalry status. The first quarter began as an offensive struggle, with BYU breaking the deadlock with a 23-yard field goal from Will Ferrin. This 3-0 lead marked a cautious beginning, but both teams soon ramped up the intensity.
Utah's response came early in the second quarter when quarterback Brandon Rose, in his first career start, led a swift 6-play, 64-yard drive. His 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brant Kuithe not only gave Utah a 7-3 advantage but also highlighted Rose's poise under pressure and Kuithe's knack for clutch plays.
BYU quickly reclaimed the lead, however, as Keelan Marion returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, putting BYU ahead 10-7. The explosive play energized BYU fans and underscored the rivalry’s unpredictable nature. Rose remained unfazed, orchestrating a 12-play, 75-yard drive that showcased Utah’s balanced offense. Kuithe capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run, helping Utah regain a 14-10 lead.
For Utah, the game was crucial as they aimed to end a four-game losing streak. Offensive struggles had plagued them, but Rose and Kuithe’s connection sparked a turnaround. Rose extended the lead with a late 7-yard touchdown pass to Micah Bernard, giving Utah a 21-10 halftime lead after BYU's final drive faltered due to a false start and a clock mismanagement.
With Utah in control and BYU set to receive the second-half kickoff, the Utes entered halftime with confidence, hoping to carry their momentum through the game’s second half.