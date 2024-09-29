WATCH: Utah's Tao Johnson first career interception vs. Arizona
No. 10 Utah found themselves in a tough position, trailing 16-3 at the start of the fourth quarter in a critical game. With star quarterback Cam Rising still sidelined due to injury, freshman Isaac Wilson took the reins for his third career start. The young quarterback struggled to find a rhythm early, and the Utes’ offense was unable to break through a strong opposing defense.
As the game seemed to slip away, Utah’s defense stepped up when they needed it most. Tao Johnson made a pivotal play, intercepting a pass in the end zone to stop a potential touchdown and shift momentum back in favor of the Utes. The interception breathed new life into Utah, igniting hope for a comeback.
Johnson’s defensive heroics gave the Utes’ offense another opportunity, and Wilson showed flashes of his potential, rallying his team and attempting to close the gap. While the Utes still faced an uphill battle, Johnson’s interception proved to be the spark that Utah needed as they looked to reverse the game’s trajectory and secure a critical win despite the early struggles.