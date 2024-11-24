WATCH: Utah's special teams blocks punt for touchdown vs. No. 22 Iowa State
The Utah Utes faces a 24-21 deficit against No. 22 Iowa State as they enter the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Senior Night. A frustrating evening for the offense took a turn for the worse when freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson exited the game with a knee injury late in the third quarter. Despite the struggles on offense, Utah’s defense and special teams have stepped up in critical moments to keep the team in contention.
The Utes’ resurgence began with an electrifying play by linebacker Lander Barton, who intercepted a pass from Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown. The defensive score was a momentum-changer, igniting the Rice-Eccles crowd and cutting Iowa State's lead to 24-13.
Utah’s special teams then delivered another game-altering moment early in the fourth quarter. A blocked punt deep in Iowa State territory was recovered and returned for a touchdown, bringing the Utes within three points. A successful two-point conversion followed, narrowing the Cyclones' lead to 24-21 with 14:41 left in the game.
The Utah defense has been the backbone of the team, delivering key stops to limit Iowa State’s offense after a slow start. Special teams, often a strength for the Utes under head coach Kyle Whittingham, have played a pivotal role in this comeback effort. However, the Utes’ offense remains a concern. Even before Wilson’s injury, Utah struggled to sustain drives, plagued by poor protection and inconsistent execution.
Senior Night adds extra urgency for the Utes, who are desperate to snap a six-game home losing streak. The team has not tasted a conference victory at Rice-Eccles Stadium since the 2023 season, making this game a crucial opportunity to send their seniors out on a high note. Utah will rely on its defense and special teams to continue delivering while the offense seeks answers. The game hangs in the balance as the Utes hope to complete their comeback.