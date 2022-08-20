Skip to main content
Watch: Zack Moss scores two TD's in first half against Broncos

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Watch: Zack Moss scores two TD's in first half against Broncos

In their preseason matchup with the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss scored two touchdowns during the second quarter.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the second quarter of their preseason matchup with the Denver Broncos, former Ute and Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss crossed the goal line twice to give his team a sizable first half lead.

Capping off two full drives of nearly 80 yards, Moss was handed the rock in short distance situations on the final play of both possessions to secure six points for his team.

On the first scoring drive, Moss was handed the ball on the one yard line and proceeded to head up the right side. He then avoided a defender by side-stepping left and into the end zone. This would effectively give the Bills a 14-3 lead early in the second.

Towards the end of the first half, Moss was again handed the ball on the one yard line and proceeded up the right side, spinning his way into the end zone for another score. With the touchdown, Buffalo extended their lead to a commanding 21-6 advantage just minutes before halftime.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to his two touchdowns, Moss currently has 19 yards on four carries. As of now, the Bills lead Denver 35-9 midway through the third quarter.

This story will be updated.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 60
Football

Five Predictions for the Utah Utes 2022 football season

By Cole Bagley
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 30
Football

Freddie Whittingham 'feels great' about Utah's tight end depth heading into the season

By FanNation AllUtes
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 11.17.20 PM
Football

Utah's freshmen linebackers need to 'rise to the top' with high expectations for 2022

By Cole Bagley
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 79
Football

Utah's Solomon Enis is focused on consistency and helping the receivers become the best in the Pac-12

By Cole Bagley
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 08
Football

Karene Reid and Utah's defense have 'come a long way since spring'

By Cole Bagley
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 36
Football

Camp Kyle: Chad Bumphis praises young wide receiver depth, 'These guys are unbelievable'

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_18138245
Football

Morgan Scalley is feeling more confident in Utah's defense but communication will be key heading into the season

By FanNation AllUtes
08092022_UU_FB_Fall Camp hd edits 29
Football

Utah's Ja'Quinden Jackson and Bryson Barnes weigh in on the race for QB2

By Cole Bagley