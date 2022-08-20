Watch: Zack Moss scores two TD's in first half against Broncos

In the second quarter of their preseason matchup with the Denver Broncos, former Ute and Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss crossed the goal line twice to give his team a sizable first half lead.

Capping off two full drives of nearly 80 yards, Moss was handed the rock in short distance situations on the final play of both possessions to secure six points for his team.

On the first scoring drive, Moss was handed the ball on the one yard line and proceeded to head up the right side. He then avoided a defender by side-stepping left and into the end zone. This would effectively give the Bills a 14-3 lead early in the second.

Towards the end of the first half, Moss was again handed the ball on the one yard line and proceeded up the right side, spinning his way into the end zone for another score. With the touchdown, Buffalo extended their lead to a commanding 21-6 advantage just minutes before halftime.

In addition to his two touchdowns, Moss currently has 19 yards on four carries. As of now, the Bills lead Denver 35-9 midway through the third quarter.

This story will be updated.

