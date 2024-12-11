What Alex Smith said about College Football Hall of Fame induction
Alex Smith’s induction into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame marks a historic moment for the University of Utah and college football as a whole.
On a Tuesday morning in Atlanta, Georgia, the former Utah Utes quarterback was honored among other legendary names such as Julius Peppers, Randy Moss, and Larry Fitzgerald. Smith, a standout both in college and the NFL, is the first player from Utah to earn a spot in the prestigious Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history.
Smith’s journey to this pinnacle of recognition is a story of perseverance and excellence. He became Utah’s starting quarterback in 2003, leading the team to a remarkable 21-1 record over two seasons. His only loss came against New Mexico. The pinnacle of his college career came during the 2004 season, when Smith and the Utes made history.
They became the first team from a non-automatically qualifying conference to secure a spot in a Bowl Championship Series (BCS) game. The Utes capped off their undefeated season with a dominant 35-7 victory over Pittsburgh in the Fiesta Bowl. Smith’s performance that year, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns, solidified his status as one of the top players in the country. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and earned All-American honors.
Reflecting on his journey, Smith expressed deep gratitude for the University of Utah and the coaches who shaped his career. “I had one college scholarship offer when I came out of high school, and it was the University of Utah,” Smith recalled. He highlighted the underdog mentality shared by many of his teammates, who were often overlooked by larger programs. This chip on their shoulders fueled their drive to achieve greatness.
Smith’s gratitude extended to the coaching staff at Utah, which included notable names like Urban Meyer, Dan Mullen, Mike Sanford, and Kyle Whittingham. He credited their guidance and the camaraderie of his teammates as key factors in his success. “I just happen to be lucky enough to be the quarterback of a truly historic team,” Smith said, humbly sharing his Hall of Fame recognition with those who helped him along the way.
Smith’s college career was filled with accolades, including first-team All-American honors and Mountain West Conference (MWC) Offensive Player of the Year. By the time he entered the NFL as the first overall pick in the 2005 draft, he had accumulated 5,203 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, 1,072 rushing yards, and 15 rushing scores.
Smith’s professional career further solidified his legacy. Playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Football Team, he amassed 35,650 passing yards, 199 touchdowns, and a 62.6% completion rate over 16 seasons. Smith earned three Pro Bowl selections and was recognized as the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 after returning from a life-threatening leg injury.
Throughout his career and beyond, Smith has remained a symbol of resilience, leadership, and excellence. His induction into the Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to a quarterback who not only achieved greatness on the field but also inspired countless others with his determination and humility.