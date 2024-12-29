What Deion Sanders and Kalani Sitake said about Kyle Whittingham 'passing the torch'
Deion Sanders and Kalani Sitake have both expressed deep admiration for Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, recognizing his legacy and the consistent success he has brought to the Utes program. With Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley named as the coach-in-waiting, discussions of Whittingham eventually "passing the torch" have emerged. However, Whittingham has made it clear that he’s not ready to hand over the reins just yet, as he returns for his 21st season in Salt Lake City.
Scalley’s promotion to coach-in-waiting speaks volumes about the respect he commands within the program. Over the last eight years, he has developed 16 NFL Draft picks, reinforcing Utah’s reputation for producing top-tier defensive talent. At Big 12 Media Days, Whittingham praised Scalley’s ability to build relationships and foster player development. "He does a great job building relationships with the players and with their families," Whittingham said. "He’s direct, honest, and families really appreciate that. His track record as far as player development speaks for itself."
For Sanders and Sitake, Whittingham represents a pillar of stability in the ever-evolving landscape of the Big 12. Sanders humorously dismissed the notion of wanting Whittingham’s torch, acknowledging the weight of maintaining such a successful program. "I don't want that torch," Sanders said. "That torch is unbelievable, it's heavy. The consistency that he's brought for years and years is unbelievable." Sanders emphasized the toughness and identity that Whittingham’s teams exude, expressing admiration for how Whittingham has built a rugged and aggressive program.
Utah experiences transfer portal battleground with tampering and pay-for-play
Sitake, who worked under Whittingham for a decade, described him as a mentor and close friend. "We have a great friendship, and he’s been a mentor of mine," Sitake said. Reflecting on the competitive nature of the Big 12, Sitake noted that no single team holds the torch permanently. "The parody is unbelievable… there's not a sustainable number one." Sitake and Sanders both acknowledged that the goal is to remain in the mix, improving week by week and allowing their teams to contend at the highest level.
Whittingham’s legacy at Utah is secure, and his future role at the university is already mapped out. When he eventually retires, he will serve as a special assistant to the athletics director for five years, earning nearly $1 million annually. This transition plan, coupled with a lump sum retirement payout exceeding $1.5 million, ensures Whittingham’s continued influence on the Utah athletic department long after his coaching days are over.