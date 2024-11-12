What Deion Sanders said about Kyle Whittingham and Utes
In his Tuesday press conference, Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders, shared a deep admiration and respect for Utah’s head coach, Kyle Whittingham, ahead of their teams' Big 12 matchup.
Coach Prime has brought a vibrant energy to Colorado football, but his acknowledgment of Whittingham was solemn and heartfelt. “I respect (Whittingham) so darn much,” Sanders said. “He is one of the pillars of the Big 12.” He elaborated further, calling Whittingham a “true legend” and commending the long-term consistency and success he’s fostered at Utah. Sanders expressed that he would be proud if his own career could achieve even a fraction of Whittingham’s accomplishments.
This weekend marks the second meeting between Sanders and Whittingham since Sanders took the reins at Colorado. Their previous encounter in 2023 saw Utah narrowly edge out a 23-17 victory, though Colorado was without quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was sidelined due to an injury. The Buffs, currently at 7-2, are faring well in the Big 12 and hold control over their destiny in the title race. In contrast, the season has been especially challenging for Whittingham and the Utes, as the coach himself noted. Despite these struggles, Whittingham’s leadership has kept Utah resilient and determined, something Sanders has noticed in his game preparations this week.
Utah drops wide receiver from roster before Colorado
Reflecting on Whittingham’s comments about his difficult season, Sanders speculated that the Utah coach has been hampered by quarterback instability, a factor that’s disrupted the team’s usual rhythm. Nevertheless, Sanders emphasized that this adversity hasn’t diminished Utah’s tenacity or fight. “They're tough. They're aggressive. They're stout defensively,” he remarked, noting that the Utes still present challenging looks and defensive schemes that could trouble any opponent. Sanders stressed the importance of respecting Utah’s ability, regardless of their record, because with Whittingham at the helm, “you better be prepared.”
Utah AD Mark Harlan fined $40K for criticizing Big 12 officials
Saturday’s game at Folsom Field, dubbed the Rumble in the Rockies, promises an intense clash between these two teams. The Buffs are eager to solidify their standing in the Big 12, while the Utes are poised to fight tooth and nail to cap a tough season on a high note.
As Sanders leads his team into this pivotal game, his admiration for Whittingham is evident, reflecting the camaraderie and mutual respect among great coaches. The game is set for Noon ET on FOX, where the two coaches will look to outwit one another in a showdown of grit and skill.