What Kyle Whittingham said about pulling Isaac Wilson vs. Houston
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham explained his decision to pull freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson in the third quarter of their recent matchup, hoping to "get a spark" for the struggling Utah offense. While Whittingham acknowledged the move was strategic, he clarified that it doesn't necessarily mean Wilson has lost his starting role.
With a bye week ahead, the coaching staff plans to evaluate the quarterback situation, examining Wilson’s performance over the season to make a well-rounded decision. Whittingham emphasized they would judge the “body of work” before making any definitive choices moving forward.
Wilson, who stepped into the starting role after seventh-year senior Cam Rising was sidelined with an ankle injury, has shown flashes of potential in his four games. The young quarterback has impressed with moments of playmaking ability, but his inexperience has also highlighted areas for growth. Leading a team in the competitive Big 12 as a freshman is no easy feat, and Whittingham appears committed to supporting Wilson’s development without rushing decisions based on single performances.
In the third quarter, Wilson’s night ended as Whittingham turned to Brandon Rose to try and ignite the offense. Rose, however, struggled as well, throwing a critical late interception in a tight 17-14 loss to Houston. With this defeat, Utah extended its losing streak to four straight in conference play, placing significant pressure on the team’s postseason hopes. The week off comes at a crucial time, giving the Utes a chance to regroup, refocus, and potentially solidify their quarterback plan. Whittingham’s decision on the starter post-bye could be pivotal as Utah seeks to climb out of their current slump and restore momentum in their season.
Whittingham and the Utes will look ahead at a Holy War meeting with No. 11 BYU on Nov. 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.