What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said after TCU loss
The Utah Utes' latest conference game turned into another late-night disappointment, ending in a 13-7 loss to TCU. It was a defensive battle, with TCU managing just enough offense to edge out Kyle Whittingham’s squad. This marked the Utes’ third consecutive loss, and Whittingham did not shy away from acknowledging that changes may be imminent. In the post-game press conference, Whittingham stated that every aspect of the team will be reviewed in the next 48 hours, signaling potential adjustments on both sides of the ball.
The most notable development for Utah was freshman Isaac Wilson getting his first start at quarterback after veteran Cam Rising was ruled out indefinitely. Despite flashes of potential, including a 71-yard touchdown pass to Money Parks, Wilson’s performance was largely inconsistent. He ended the game with 199 passing yards, but the offense struggled to find any rhythm, particularly in the first half when Utah punted more than they picked up first downs. TCU jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, and while Utah mounted a brief comeback in the second half, they ultimately fell short.
Whittingham did not mince words when discussing the team's performance. He praised the defense, which held TCU to 13 points despite getting little support from the offense. "Very proud of the defense, with absolutely no help, they held their own," Whittingham said, pointing out that the defense gave the team a chance to stay competitive. Indeed, the Utes’ defensive unit has been one of the few consistent aspects of the team during this rough stretch, but it has not been enough to overcome the offensive struggles.
Utah great says it's time to cut off NIL to Cam Rising and move on
At halftime, the home crowd voiced its frustration by booing the team as they headed to the locker room. Whittingham took the criticism in stride, acknowledging that fans have the right to express their dissatisfaction. "Fans pay their money. They have a right to do whatever they want," he remarked. While he expressed understanding of the fans' frustrations, he also noted that the team has provided plenty of memorable moments in the past, though recent performances have left little for fans to cheer about.
One of the biggest questions facing Whittingham and his staff is what to do about the quarterback position moving forward. Isaac Wilson, while a talented young player, did not look fully ready for the starting role in his debut. Whittingham praised Wilson’s competitiveness and fight but admitted that the game plan might not have maximized his strengths. This, too, will be under review as the team looks for ways to better utilize its personnel in the future.
The offensive inconsistency is an issue that Whittingham believes has been plaguing the team for some time now. “There’s no mystery as to what our issues are," he said, pointing out that Utah has scored just 17 points over its last two home games. This marks the lowest point total over two home games for the Utes since 1990, underscoring the depth of their current struggles. The inability to establish a consistent rushing attack has compounded the difficulties, as opposing defenses like TCU have focused on making Utah’s freshman quarterback beat them through the air.
With the loss behind them, the Utes now face the challenge of regrouping as they prepare to travel to Houston for their next matchup. With three consecutive losses, the pressure is mounting, and Whittingham’s promise of a full review in the coming days suggests that changes could be on the horizon. Whether those changes will involve personnel shifts, adjustments in the game plan, or a combination of both, one thing is clear: the Utes are in need of a spark to get their season back on track.