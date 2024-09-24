What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah's victory over Oklahoma State
In a critical Big 12 matchup, the No. 12 Utah Utes leaned on true freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, who was starting in place of injured veteran Cam Rising, to secure a statement victory over No. 14 Oklahoma State. The 22-19 win not only marked Utah’s first conference game in the Big 12 but also positioned Wilson as the first true freshman quarterback in program history to defeat an AP Top 25 opponent.
With Cam Rising sidelined for the second consecutive week due to a finger injury sustained earlier in the season, the team turned to Wilson, who made his second career start under intense circumstances. Wilson showed his resilience, completing 17-of-29 passes for 207 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. His performance, while not without flaws, was critical in Utah’s success, including a game-changing 50-yard run that energized the team and kept momentum on Utah's side.
Despite some early mistakes, including two interceptions, Wilson’s poise impressed Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. "I like that he just kept hanging in there and never got down on himself," Whittingham said after the game.
Wilson’s competitive nature was evident as he overcame his errors and led the team with confidence, drawing comparisons to Rising’s own leadership qualities. Whittingham praised Wilson’s ability to handle the pressure, especially in the hostile environment of Boone Pickens Stadium, where the temperature reached over 130 degrees on the field. Wilson also had very little time to mentally prepare for his second start.
“We came into the locker room after all the warmups, had a little conference and decided that who gave us the best chance to win was Isaac. Cam agreed, and that’s the direction we went,” Whittingham said.
Utah’s defense was another key factor in the victory. The Utes' defensive line, even without starting defensive end Connor O'Toole and linebacker Karene Reid, neutralized Oklahoma State’s rushing attack, holding standout running back Ollie Gordon to just 42 yards on 11 carries. Oklahoma State's quarterbacks, Alan Bowman and Garret Rangel, struggled to find rhythm against Utah’s defense, combining for only 11 completions on 30 attempts and an interception by Alaka’i Gilman.
While the Utes controlled much of the game defensively, their offense experienced some setbacks. In the second quarter, Wilson threw a screen pass to running back Micah Bernard, who fumbled the ball, allowing Oklahoma State a chance to swing the game’s momentum. However, two plays later, Gilman’s interception of Bowman gave Utah another opportunity. Despite another interception from Wilson right before halftime, Utah entered the break with a 10-3 lead.
In the second half, Utah managed to hang on despite Wilson’s struggles in the passing game, thanks in large part to Bernard, who posted his third consecutive 100-yard rushing performance, amassing 182 yards on 25 carries. His ground dominance helped sustain drives and control the clock, further limiting Oklahoma State’s offensive opportunities.
“Huge for us. He’s been instrumental to our success this whole season,” Whittingham said about Bernard.
Late in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State mounted a comeback with Bowman leading two touchdown drives, pulling within three points of Utah with just under two minutes to play. However, Utah’s defense held firm on the Cowboys’ final possession, securing a hard-fought 22-19 victory in Stillwater.
“Proud of the defense. Defense played lights out up until the midpoint of that fourth quarter,” Whittingham said.
The win not only marked Utah’s successful debut in the Big 12 but also further cemented Wilson’s place as a capable leader in Rising’s absence. With a strong defensive performance and a balanced offensive attack, the Utes continue to show their resilience, setting up what promises to be a competitive season in their new conference. Utah now looks ahead to its next game against Arizona, aiming to build on this early-season momentum.
Utah returns home to face Arizona on Saturday (10:15 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).