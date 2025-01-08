What Mark Harlan said about the current state of Utah Football
In his candid conversation with Deseret News reporter Joe Coles, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan opened up about the state of the Utes Football program, addressing key topics like the fallout from his postgame comments after Utah’s narrow loss to BYU, Kyle Whittingham’s return as head football coach, and the broader changes impacting college athletics. Harlan's reflection and forward-looking vision provided insights into how Utah plans to navigate an evolving collegiate landscape.
Reflecting on the Night of the Holy War
Harlan’s controversial postgame remarks following Utah’s 22-21 loss to BYU on November 9 drew significant attention. In the immediate aftermath of the game, Harlan stormed onto the field and later into the press room, declaring that the officiating had "stolen" the game from Utah. His comments, which called into question Big 12 officiating and Utah’s place in the conference, resulted in a $40,000 fine and public reprimand from the Big 12.
Two months later, Harlan acknowledged that his emotional reaction was inappropriate. “I think that night, obviously, I reacted emotionally and my frustrations were expressed in a way that was not worthy of a true leader of a program of this stature,” Harlan said. He emphasized personal growth and learning from the experience, adding that he apologized to BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.
By reflecting on the incident, Harlan aimed to reinforce Utah’s pride in being part of the Big 12 and expressed his desire to continue the rivalry with BYU in a more respectful and professional manner.
Kyle Whittingham’s Return After Retirement Rumors and Football Outlook
Speculation swirled late in the 2024 season about Whittingham’s potential retirement, but after deliberation, Whittingham chose to return for his 21st season. Harlan praised Whittingham’s dedication, saying, “Kyle made it clear that he had the energy, the passion, and the strategy to come back and get the program back to obviously this historic level that he’s been able to attain for us.”
The football program underwent an offensive overhaul during the offseason. Jason Beck was hired as offensive coordinator, signaling a new direction following two years of offensive struggles. Beck brought in new coaches, further reshaping the offensive staff. Cam Rising hasn't said if he'll return for an eighth season at quarterback. However, key transfers including Devon Dampier and Wayshawn Parker are expected to play pivotal roles in the Utes offense upcoming season.
Addressing Transfer Portal and NIL Changes
Harlan highlighted the seismic shifts in college athletics, driven by court rulings that dismantled traditional transfer restrictions and accelerated the prominence of Name, Image, and Likeness deals. He acknowledged the difficulty in maintaining roster stability, with nearly fifty percent of Utah’s football team set to turn over by the 2025 season.
“The days of waiting until the end of the season and having those conversations are somewhat over,” Harlan noted. Whittingham and his staff now engage in ongoing discussions with players during the season to gauge retention interest and NIL expectations.
Utah has made significant strides in NIL, with the Crimson Collective doubling its player compensation output. Harlan credited NIL efforts for retaining key players like Spencer Fano, while acknowledging the loss of defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa to BYU and cornerback Cameron Calhoun to Alabama.
Revenue Sharing and Future Investments in Salt Lake City
Revenue sharing will soon reshape the financial landscape of college athletics, allowing schools to directly compensate athletes starting in July 2025. Harlan affirmed Utah’s commitment to distributing the maximum $20.5 million allowed by the new guidelines, viewing it as a positive step for student-athletes.
“Rest assured that on the sports that are generating revenue, they’re going to be high on the list of those that receive the revenue,” Harlan said, signaling that football and basketball will likely see the largest financial boost.
To manage the impending changes, Utah appointed Patrick Nowlin as chief revenue officer and expanded its fundraising efforts, achieving record-breaking donations. He previously served as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Revenue Generation and Business Innovation at Notre Dame. Harlan emphasized the importance of continued creativity in generating new revenue streams, pointing to advertising partnerships, licensing improvements, and community engagement as critical growth areas.
Harlan’s interview painted a picture of an athletic director focused on accountability, adaptation, and growth. From navigating personal missteps to overseeing a major football program transition and preparing for revenue-sharing reforms, Harlan underscored his commitment to Utah’s athletic success.
As college sports continue to evolve, Harlan’s leadership will play a crucial role in ensuring the Utes remain competitive in the Big 12 and beyond.