What Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy said about Utah ahead of Top 25 matchup
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is never short of memorable moments with the media. Known for his candidness and entertaining press conferences, Gundy often strays from the typical coach-speak, opting instead for direct and humorous answers that provide an insightful look into the realities of college football.
As the 14th-ranked Cowboys prepares to face No. 12 Utah, Gundy’s attention has shifted to the Utes and their head coach, Kyle Whittingham. The matchup is notable not only because it features two top-15 teams but also due to the striking similarities between the two head coaches. Both Gundy and Whittingham began their head coaching careers in 2005, have consistently found success despite not having the elite recruiting classes of powerhouses like Ohio State, and have remained with their respective programs throughout their tenures. These shared traits have led to mutual respect between the two coaches, even though their paths had never crossed directly until now.
Cam Rising's injury status becomes major factor in Utah's CFB Playoff hopes
Gundy has long admired Whittingham’s ability to win with players often overlooked by major programs. He explained that he frequently watches Utah play because they consistently achieve more with less, a hallmark of Whittingham’s coaching style. “I’ve always watched him from a distance,” Gundy said, noting how Utah often pulls off victories against more talented teams, a testament to Whittingham’s coaching acumen. Gundy’s appreciation for Whittingham underscores the challenges both coaches have faced in building competitive teams without the benefit of top-tier talent.
The upcoming game against Utah will mark the first meeting between Gundy and Whittingham as conference opponents following Utah’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. The Utes’ transition adds another layer of intrigue to the matchup, as both teams are undefeated and highly ranked. Gundy acknowledged that Utah’s reputation and Whittingham’s long tenure have generated significant excitement among fans, contributing to Oklahoma State’s rapid season ticket sellout.
Utah receives no favors from AP Top 25 voters in latest poll
As the Cowboys prepare for the showdown, Gundy and his staff are focused on Utah’s offensive versatility, particularly the play of quarterbacks Cam Rising and Isaac Wilson. Gundy noted that Oklahoma State must prepare for both players, as Rising’s potential return from injury remains uncertain. Regardless of who is under center, Gundy expects Utah’s offense to stick to its strengths, which include a balanced attack featuring strong rushing, play-action, and misdirection plays.
Defensively, Utah poses a significant challenge for Oklahoma State’s Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II, who has struggled to find his rhythm this season. Opponents have focused on stopping Gordon by stacking the box, forcing Oklahoma State’s quarterback, Alan Bowman, to carry the offense. Gundy expects Utah to employ a similar strategy, emphasizing their defensive prowess in stopping the run and their disciplined approach to positioning on the field.
Mike Gundy takes shot at Kyle Whittingham's age, but it's nothing but respect
For both teams, Saturday’s game in Stillwater carries high stakes, potentially influencing the Big 12 championship race. Gundy acknowledged the difficulty of the task ahead, praising Utah’s physical and tough style of play. “We’re playing a very good football team, a very sound football team,” Gundy said. The matchup not only pits two respected coaches against each other but also serves as a litmus test for both programs as they navigate the challenging Big 12 landscape.
Gundy’s press conferences may often provide moments of levity and candor, but they also reflect a deeper understanding of the game and the realities that coaches face. His respect for Whittingham and Utah’s program is genuine, and the upcoming game is more than just a battle of rankings—it’s a meeting of two coaching minds that have defined consistency and resilience in college football. As the two teams clash, fans can expect a game that lives up to the hype, shaped by the unique leadership of Gundy and Whittingham.