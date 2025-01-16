What Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck said about roster moves
The Utah Utes have undergone a significant offensive overhaul this offseason, spearheaded by the arrival of new offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Following a disappointing 2024 campaign that ended with a seven-game losing streak—the longest in Kyle Whittingham’s tenure—the program made drastic changes to revitalize its offense and position itself for success in the Big 12.
Beck, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at New Mexico, stepped into a demanding situation with the Utes. His hiring marked the first change at the position since 2019, following Andy Ludwig’s midseason resignation. Beck faced immediate challenges, including the departure of all scholarship running backs from the 2024 roster and the need to navigate the transfer portal to rebuild the offense. Among the new additions was quarterback Devon Dampier, who followed Beck from New Mexico, signaling continuity in Beck’s offensive vision.
Beck’s offensive system is designed with adaptability and simplicity in mind, making it easier for players to grasp in a single offseason. At New Mexico, his system leaned heavily on the run-pass option (RPO) and quarterback runs. Dampier thrived in this setup, recording 1,166 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, alongside 2,768 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 2024. The expectation is that a similar system will be implemented in Salt Lake City, with an emphasis on playing to the strengths of the personnel.
Whittingham praised Beck’s ability to tailor his schemes to the talent on the roster. “Jason is a really good judge of talent, who to use to get the most out of each guy and tweaking things to fit the personnel,” Whittingham said. Beck echoed this sentiment, emphasizing a quarterback-centered approach. “It’s all about identifying the best players and putting them in positions to have success,” Beck explained.
Dampier’s dual-threat abilities bring excitement to the Utes’ offense, but there is room for growth. His 57.9% completion rate at New Mexico ranked among the lowest in Division I football, and he also struggled with turnovers. Both Beck and Whittingham are confident Dampier will mature in these areas.
“We expect to get his completion percentage bumped up a little bit this year,” Whittingham noted, attributing anticipated improvements to increased familiarity with the system. Beck highlighted Dampier’s leadership as a key asset, saying, “His example will help the other guys and show what it’s supposed to look like at a high level.”
Beck wasted no time building Utah’s roster via the transfer portal. One of the most significant additions was running back Wayshawn Parker from Washington State. Parker, who rushed for 735 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman, is expected to be a cornerstone of the new offense. “He’s a tough, physical running back with great upside,” Whittingham said.
The Utes are also working to retain wide receiver Dorian Singer, who is petitioning the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. If successful, Singer’s return would provide a substantial boost to the receiving corps.
While Beck’s offense at New Mexico utilized tight ends sparingly, he is prepared to adjust at Utah. “If it’s a strength, tight end play, then we’ll play with two tight ends,” Beck said, emphasizing his commitment to maximizing the team’s talent.
With spring camp on the horizon, Beck is tasked with implementing his system and finalizing the roster. Despite the challenges, Beck is optimistic about the opportunity. “What a great opportunity to be a part of such a great program,” he said, expressing enthusiasm for the Utes’ storied tradition and potential for success.
As Beck and the Utes embark on this new chapter, there is hope that the offensive overhaul will yield immediate results and set the stage for a resurgence in 2025.