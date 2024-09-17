What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said ahead of Oklahoma State matchup
Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the media during his weekly press conference, reflecting on the team’s recent win against Utah State and previewing their upcoming Big 12 matchup against No. 14 Oklahoma State. Whittingham's insights highlighted the strengths and areas for improvement within the 12th-ranked Utes, setting the stage for the crucial conference games ahead.
Game Recap and Key Takeaways
Whittingham began by acknowledging the challenges faced in the win against Utah State, praising the opposing team’s preparation and performance, which contributed to a slow start for Utah. Despite the sluggish beginning, Utah managed to gain momentum and secure a 38-21 victory. Whittingham highlighted quarterback Isaac Wilson’s performance, noting his improvement once he settled into the game.
Wilson’s progression was a key storyline, as this was his first opportunity to take all the practice reps as the starting quarterback. Whittingham emphasized Wilson’s growing command of the offense, particularly in handling the complex playbook designed by offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig. The young quarterback's QBR was promising for a true freshman, signaling potential for further development.
Defensive Adjustments and Secondary Performance
Whittingham also touched on the play of Utah’s secondary, acknowledging their ups and downs throughout the game. Utah State’s receivers made some impressive catches in the first half, but the Utes’ secondary improved as the game progressed, highlighted by key interceptions and better coverage downfield. Whittingham recognized the need for continued practice to address defensive deficiencies, noting that keeping the opponent's completion rate around 50 percent is a positive indicator of strong pass coverage. Preparing the secondary will be crucial as they face Oklahoma State’s formidable passing attack.
Run Defense and Improvements Needed
Utah’s run defense faced a tough test against a physical Utah State running back who managed 140 rushing yards, more than the Utes usually allow. Whittingham attributed some of these struggles to the opponent’s skill, describing the back as a violent runner with good speed and quickness. Despite these challenges, the defense became stingier as the game wore on, showing signs of improvement that will be necessary as they enter conference play.
Emerging Players and Key Contributors
Whittingham highlighted several players who have stepped up, including freshman running back Mike Mitchell. Mitchell’s size and physicality provide a complementary rushing style to Micah Bernard, adding depth to the Utes’ ground game. Dijon Stanley also contributes to the running attack, creating a dynamic trio in the backfield. Additionally, Whittingham noted the impact of Caleb Lohner on special teams, specifically his effectiveness on the field goal block unit due to his height, wingspan, and leaping ability.
Offensive Line and Consistency Issues
The offensive line’s performance mirrored the team’s overall start, struggling in the first quarter before finding their rhythm. Whittingham praised their resilience, as the line helped the Utes rack up nearly 230 rushing yards and maintain an average of 5.4 yards per carry in the latter part of the game. This resurgence allowed Utah to achieve the balanced offensive production that Whittingham desires, a key factor as they prepare for tougher competition.
Leadership and Defensive Standouts
Whittingham was particularly pleased with the play and leadership of defensive linemen Keanu Tanuvasa and Junior Tafuna. Their contributions were not just on the field but also in the locker room, where their vocal and infectious leadership positively impacts the entire team. Both players delivered their best performances of the season against Utah State, showcasing the kind of play Whittingham hopes to see consistently throughout the year.
Looking Ahead to Oklahoma State
As Utah transitions into Big 12 conference play, Whittingham expressed excitement about the challenge ahead, especially the upcoming game at Oklahoma State. He noted the similarities between the two programs and praised Oklahoma State’s undefeated start under coach Mike Gundy. This matchup will be significant as it marks Utah’s first official game in their new conference, setting the tone for the rest of the season.
Overall, Whittingham’s press conference highlighted the growth and challenges facing the Utes as they prepare for a pivotal stretch of games. The development of young players, adjustments in key areas, and the leadership within the team will be crucial as Utah aims to compete at the highest level in the Big 12.