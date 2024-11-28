What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said before UCF matchup
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the media ahead of Friday night’s matchup with the UCF Knights, reflecting on the Utes’ narrow 31-28 loss to No. 22 Iowa State last Saturday. Despite a valiant effort, the loss marked Utah’s seventh consecutive defeat, the longest losing streak of Whittingham’s illustrious tenure. With growing speculation about his future as head coach, Whittingham delivered a candid opening statement, addressing the challenges and potential silver linings of the season.
Moving Ahead From Another Big 12 Loss
Whittingham began by acknowledging the disappointment of the Iowa State loss, emphasizing that the Utes had opportunities to secure a victory. “We had our chances on Saturday night to pull out the win, but didn’t get it done,” he admitted. He highlighted a critical defensive lapse late in the game, which allowed the Cyclones to seize the lead. However, Whittingham also praised standout performances, particularly from the special teams unit.
“Recovering the muffed punt return and blocking a punt for a touchdown were real impact plays,” he noted. These moments of excellence offered a glimpse of the team’s potential, even in the face of adversity.
A New Spark at Quarterback Without Isaac Wilson
One of the game’s unexpected positives was the performance of quarterback Luke Bottari. Thrust into the spotlight as the fifth-string quarterback, Bottari demonstrated resilience and readiness, reminiscent of his impact in last year’s game against Colorado. With starting quarterback Isaac Wilson unavailable, Bottari will start against UCF, supported by Dallen Engemann as the backup.
“Luke came in and really provided a spark,” Whittingham said. “For a guy who started the season as the fifth-string guy, he continued to keep himself ready every single week.”
This depth issue at quarterback has been a recurring challenge for the Utes this season. Whittingham expressed his frustration, saying, “We’ve got to solve our quarterback problems. Quarterback is the most important position in football and in team sports period.”
Looking Ahead to First-Ever Big 12 Game in Orlando
Turning his attention to Friday’s game, Whittingham highlighted the offensive genius of Gus Malzahn’s UCF Knights. With a dynamic rushing attack averaging over 250 yards per game and an additional 200 yards through the air, the Knights present a formidable challenge. “They’re scoring points, good on third down, good in the red zone,” Whittingham noted, stressing the importance of the Utes’ defensive preparation.
Whittingham’s Future in Salt Lake City
As questions swirl about his future, Whittingham remained focused on the team. “I will evaluate after the season's over and see what the situation is,” he said. “My decision will be made on what’s best for the program, not what’s best for me.”
His comments reflected his deep commitment to Utah football, even as the team endures one of its most difficult stretches in recent memory.
Injury Updates and Player Futures
Whittingham also provided updates on injured players Kenan Johnson and Levani Damuni. Both have expressed interest in returning next season, though their recoveries differ significantly. Damuni’s rehabilitation is progressing well, while Johnson faces a longer road, possibly sidelining him until fall camp.
As the Utes prepare for UCF, Whittingham’s candor underscores the urgency of reversing their fortunes. Friday’s game offers an opportunity to end the skid and restore some momentum to a season that has tested the resilience of both players and coaches. Utah hits the road for Orlando over the Thanksgiving holiday for a Black Friday affair at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.