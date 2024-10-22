What Utes players said about Mike Bajakian as offensive coordinator
Utah's football program is navigating a significant transition as Mike Bajakian steps in as interim offensive coordinator, following the departure of long-time coach Andy Ludwig. Ludwig's exit comes amid the team's offensive struggles, which left the Utes ranked 95th in scoring—a stark contrast to their past success.
Ludwig, a beloved figure in Utah's football history, was instrumental in orchestrating some of the program's greatest moments, including the undefeated 2008 season and multiple Pac-12 championships. His offensive schemes often dismantled opponents with precision, but recent challenges forced a change.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham expressed deep respect for Ludwig, emphasizing their long-standing relationship, spanning over 30 years. Whittingham acknowledged that while Ludwig will be missed, a "new voice" was necessary to revive the team's offensive output. "We’ve won championships together, and he will be missed," Whittingham said. However, he also recognized that the team needed to move forward.
For many on the team, the change has been welcomed as an opportunity for a fresh start. Wide receiver Money Parks expressed optimism, stating, "I feel like [Bajakian] is gonna break the offense, give us a spark we need." Quarterback Isaac Wilson, though acknowledging the difficulty of the transition, conveyed his faith in Bajakian’s ability to lead the offense forward, especially during a critical three-game losing streak.
Bajakian, a veteran coach with experience at Northwestern, Tennessee, Cincinnati, and in the NFL, admitted the transition has been "a whirlwind" for him. Having joined Utah to learn from Ludwig, Bajakian now finds himself in a pivotal role to guide the offense. While it remains to be seen how effective his leadership will be, Bajakian is committed to reinvigorating Utah's offense and helping the team return to its early-season expectations.
As Utah prepares to face Houston, both teams find themselves looking to rebound from a difficult stretch, with hopes that fresh ideas and new energy can turn the tide.