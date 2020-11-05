When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 9

Last season, Miami's defense was the worst in the NFL by giving up an average of 30.9 points per game.

What a difference a year makes.

At the halfway point of the NFL season, the Dolphins currently have the NFL's best defense in terms of scoring, giving up just 18.6 points per game. And former Utah safety Eric Rowe is a big reason for Miami's turnaround.

On the season, he has 26 tackles from his backend spot, but also has an interception and nine passes defended. Against a high-octane Rams offense last week, Rowe had his best game of the year when he finished with a season-high five passes defended.

Nov 1, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16, not pictured) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

For most of the season, former Utah and current Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss has been a hit-or-miss type of player.

He had a touchdown in his debut, showcasing his hands out of the backfield with a touchdown reception from quarterback Josh Allen. Then a toe injury sidelined him for a month, and his return was met with an underwhelming performance.

But Moss appeared to be turning the corner two weeks ago with his most impressive performance of the season despite not getting into the endzone. He finished with 7 rushes for 47 yards and three catches for 25 yards in a victory over the winless Jets.

Then came this past Sunday against the New England Patriots and Moss showed that when fully healthy, he's a dynamic threat with the ball in his hand. He finished the game with 14 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns, showing off both elusiveness and power.

Nov 1, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) scores a touchdown breaking a tackle by New England Patriots defensive back Terrence Brooks (25) in the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Utah starters in the NFL...

*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos

*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos

*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints

*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers

*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins

*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears

*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers

*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts

6 p.m. MST (Thursday)

*San Francisco (4-4) vs. Green Bay (5-2) — FOX / Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco



11 a.m. MST (Sunday)

*Atlanta (2-6) vs. Denver (3-4) — CBS / Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

*Buffalo (6-2) vs. Seattle (6-1) — FOX / Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo; Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

*Tennessee (5-2) vs. Chicago (5-3) — FOX / Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

*Indianapolis (5-2) vs. Baltimore (5-2) — CBS / Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

*Minnesota (2-5) vs. Detroit (3-4) — CBS / John Penisini, DL, Detroit

*Washington (2-5) vs. New York Giants (1-7) — FOX / Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington; Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) vs. Las Vegas (4-3) — FOX / Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers; Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas

*Dallas (2-6) vs. Pittsburgh (7-0) — CBS / Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas

*Arizona (5-2) vs. Miami (4-3) — CBS / Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona;Eric Rowe, S, Miami



6 p.m. MST (Sunday)

Tampa Bay (6-2) vs. New Orleans (5-2) — NBC / Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans



6 p.m. MST (Monday)

*New York Jets (0-8) vs. New England (2-5) — ESPN / Javelin Guidry, CB, New York Jets

