Where Utah ranks among Big 12 schools on Top 75 College Athletics Valuations list
Utah's position at No. 56 on CNBC’s Top 75 College Athletics Valuations list provides a fascinating look at the current state of the program and its standing within the Big 12. With an estimated value of $468 million, Utah sits just behind Colorado ($470 million) and ahead of Kansas State ($444 million). Among the Big 12 schools, Utah ranks ninth, which is a testament to the strength of its athletics program despite being one of the newer additions to the conference.
Big 12 Context
The Big 12’s aggregate valuation of $6.7 billion positions it behind the SEC, Big Ten, and ACC, with an average value of $420 million per school. Utah’s valuation exceeds the Big 12 average, highlighting its competitiveness in the conference. However, the list underscores the gap between the Big 12 and powerhouse conferences like the SEC and Big Ten, which boast significantly higher average valuations due to lucrative media rights deals and massive fan bases. Notably, Texas, the highest-valued Big 12 school before its departure to the SEC, ranked second overall at $1.28 billion, indicating the significant loss for the conference.
Utah’s Placement on the list
Utah’s valuation reflects the program’s recent successes, particularly in football. The Utes have established themselves as a dominant force, winning consecutive conference championships in 2021 and 2022 and appearing in multiple Rose Bowls. These accomplishments have bolstered the program’s national reputation and fan engagement, both of which are critical components of the valuation methodology.
However, Utah's proximity to Colorado on the list is particularly intriguing. Colorado, under the leadership of Deion Sanders, experienced a surge in national attention and revenue potential in 2023. This momentum has likely contributed to its slightly higher valuation despite a less consistent track record in recent years compared to Utah. The Utes’ strong alumni network and competitive NIL presence also contribute to their position, but there remains room for growth in areas like media rights revenue and booster contributions.
Comparison to Big 12 Peers
Texas Tech, Kansas, and TCU lead the Big 12, with valuations of $619 million, $553 million, and $542 million, respectively. These programs benefit from factors such as larger fan bases, historic success, and strong basketball programs in the cases of Kansas and Baylor. Utah’s lower valuation compared to these programs suggests that while its football program is competitive, it may lack the same level of historical prestige, diversified sports success, or booster funding.
Additionally, Utah’s placement ahead of Kansas State, West Virginia, and BYU demonstrates its relative strength among the Big 12’s middle tier. BYU, Utah’s historic rival, is valued at $357 million, reflecting the significant gap between the two programs despite their geographic and cultural similarities. This valuation highlights Utah's superior performance in generating revenue and building national brand recognition.
Opportunities for Growth
Utah’s transition to the Big 12 in 2024 offers significant opportunities for revenue growth, particularly through expanded media rights and enhanced exposure to a broader audience. Continued investment in facilities, recruiting, and NIL initiatives could further elevate the program's valuation. Success in basketball and other sports, alongside sustained football dominance, will be critical for Utah to climb higher on future lists.
In conclusion, Utah’s nearly half a billion dollar valuation solidifies its position as a strong contender in the Big 12 while emphasizing areas for growth. As the Utes adapt to their new conference home, they are well-positioned to increase their national profile and financial standing.