Where Utah ranks in AP top 25 poll after loss to Arizona
The latest AP Top 25 poll saw significant changes, especially for the Utah Utes, who dropped substantially after their 23-10 upset loss to Arizona.
Entering the week ranked No. 10, Utah struggled offensively without their starting quarterback, Cameron Rising. Freshman Isaac Wilson stepped in once again, showing potential by moving the ball effectively, but his inexperience showed, particularly in the red zone where the Utes failed to capitalize. Wilson also threw two costly interceptions, further hampering Utah's ability to stay competitive.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham was candid about his team's struggles, particularly their inefficiency near the goal line. "We left points out there," Whittingham said, adding, "We were horrible in the red zone. Awful. Until we get that fixed, we're going to continue to have problems."
The Utes have been dealing with the absence of Rising, who has been out since injuring his throwing hand in early September. His return has been a game-time decision week after week, but Utah has had to rely on Wilson to lead the offense in his absence. Rising, a seventh-year senior, has seen very limited action this season, playing only four quarters so far.
While Utah dropped to No. 18 in the poll, the top five also saw shifts. Alabama took the No. 1 spot after a hard-fought 41-34 win over Georgia, who fell to No. 5. Texas moved up to No. 2, followed by Ohio State at No. 3 and Tennessee at No. 4. The rest of the rankings saw adjustments, with teams like Oregon and Penn State continuing to perform well in the top 10.
Here's a look at the rest of the rankings:
Week 6: AP top 25 poll
1. Alabama (40 first-place votes)
2. Texas (19)
3. Ohio State (4)
4. Tennessee
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Penn State
8. Miami
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. USC
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. Notre Dame
15. Clemson
16. Iowa State
17. BYU
18. Utah
19. Oklahoma
20. Kansas State
21. Boise State
22. Louisville
23. Indiana
24. Illinois
25. UNLV