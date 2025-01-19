Whittingham and staff celebrate Kemoeatu's Polynesian Football Hall of Fame induction
University of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, assistant coach Mark Atuaia, and former head coach Ron McBride proudly represented the Utes at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring one of Utah’s own, Chris Kemoeatu. The event, held at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Hawai'i, celebrated Kemoeatu's remarkable football career and lasting legacy.
Kemoeatu, an All-American offensive guard during his time at Utah, is the third Ute to join the prestigious Hall of Fame, alongside Luther Elliss and his brother, Ma’ake Kemoeatu. McBride played a pivotal role in shaping Kemoeatu’s career, moving him to the offensive line, where he excelled. Kemoeatu’s NFL tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers was illustrious, earning him two Super Bowl rings during seven successful seasons. His induction highlights the ongoing influence of Utah football in producing standout Polynesian athletes.
For assistant coach Mark Atuaia, the ceremony held special personal significance. After the event, Atuaia shared a touching moment watching his son perform at the Polynesian Cultural Center. "I’ve only heard of his exploits from others, so watching him today was a treat," Atuaia tweeted. His son, a student at BYU-Hawaii, showcased his talents as the Master of the Drums (Nafa) in the Tongan Village. Atuaia expressed gratitude for the rare opportunity to witness his son in action, acknowledging the demanding nature of his coaching role that often limits family time.
The trip to Hawai'i also offered Whittingham and his staff a chance to connect with future Utes, including standout Pupu Sepulona, who impressed in this year’s Polynesian Bowl. The Utah coaching staff engaged with recruits, continuing their commitment to building strong ties in the Polynesian community and fostering a pipeline of talent.
The event highlighted the University of Utah's deep connections to Polynesian football culture and its enduring impact on the sport.