Will Caleb Lohner transition back to basketball at Utah?
Caleb Lohner’s versatility as an athlete has been a fascinating storyline for the Utah Utes this season.
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound standout, who initially made his mark on the basketball court at BYU, has transitioned to football as a tight end with remarkable success. In his debut football season, Lohner has displayed an innate ability to make impactful plays, scoring a touchdown on every one of his four receptions. This rare efficiency highlights his athleticism and knack for adapting to new challenges.
However, Lohner’s future seems increasingly likely to shift back to basketball, where he originally rose to prominence. Currently listed as a forward on the Runnin’ Utes’ official roster, his impending transition to Craig Smith’s squad could add a significant boost to a team that would benefit from his size, rebounding, and scoring. During his two seasons with BYU, Lohner averaged seven points and 6.5 rebounds per game, often flirting with a double-double. His physicality and hustle on the court made him a key contributor for the Cougars, and those same traits could elevate Utah’s basketball program.
The timing of Lohner’s transition hinges partly on the Utes’ football season. Should Utah fall short of winning out the remainder of their schedule, his move to basketball could come sooner than anticipated. For now, Lohner is thriving in his dual-role capacity, showcasing the rare skill set to excel in both sports.
Smith and the Runnin’ Utes will undoubtedly welcome Lohner’s arrival. His experience, court vision, and leadership could be pivotal as the team navigates its season. Whether he’s catching touchdown passes or grabbing rebounds, Lohner’s athletic journey at Utah underscores his dynamic abilities and potential to impact multiple programs. His story is one of adaptability and excellence, proving that his talents transcend a single sport.