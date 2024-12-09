Will Cam Rising stay or go after three Utah QBs hit the transfer portal?
The Utah Utes find themselves in an intriguing and uncertain position at quarterback following the decisions of true freshman Isaac Wilson, Brandon Rose, and Sam Huard to enter the transfer portal. For head coach Kyle Whittingham, the path forward could hinge on the return of veteran quarterback Cam Rising, who has the option to play an unprecedented eighth college season.
Rising's potential return may have played a significant role in the departure of Wilson and others. If Rising does come back, he would undoubtedly be the starting quarterback for Utah, as he has demonstrated his ability to perform at a high level when healthy. Rising's numbers speak volumes: in 2021, he threw for 2,493 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. The following year, he improved to 3,304 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, leading Utah to the Rose Bowl before suffering a knee injury that sidelined him for the 2023 season. Despite his absence, Rising’s presence was felt in preseason expectations, with the Utes favored to finish at the top of the Big 12.
In 2024, Rising started strong, completing 34 of 66 passes for 555 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions before another injury cut his season short. His durability has become a significant concern, and this injury history now poses a critical decision: should Rising return to college for an eighth season or test the waters of the NFL Draft?
The financial aspect of NIL offers gives Rising a lucrative incentive to remain at Utah. Reports indicate that Rising earned seven figures in NIL deals in 2024, a figure likely to increase if he chooses to stay. Comparatively, as an NFL prospect, Rising's injury history and age might limit his draft stock to the late rounds or even undrafted free agent status. For a quarterback with Rising's pedigree, staying another year to improve his draft outlook could be the smarter move both financially and professionally.
Returning to Utah would allow Rising to demonstrate that he can stay healthy for a full season, which is critical for NFL scouts. His ability to push the ball downfield, coupled with his versatility as a dual-threat quarterback, would only bolster his draft stock. Rising’s maturity and experience at the quarterback position make him an attractive prospect, but showcasing durability and consistent production in 2025 could elevate him to an early-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
For the Utes, having Rising back would solidify their status as a powerhouse in the Big 12. A healthy Rising could lead Utah to another bowl game or even a berth in the College Football Playoff. His leadership and on-field prowess would offer stability in a position currently riddled with uncertainty. However, if Rising opts for the NFL, Whittingham will need to find a new leader, either from the transfer portal or within the current roster.
The loss of Wilson, Rose, and Huard has undoubtedly narrowed Whittingham's options. Without Rising, Utah faces the daunting task of finding and developing a reliable signal-caller. Conversely, if Rising returns, the Utes gain a proven leader capable of elevating the team to new heights.
Rising’s decision is monumental for both his career and Utah’s program. Remaining in college for an eighth season offers him the chance to enhance his NFL draft profile while earning substantial NIL income. For Utah, his return would stabilize a critical position and keep the Utes competitive in the Big 12 and beyond. If Rising can stay healthy and produce at his usual level, his draft stock will undoubtedly rise, and Utah could find itself in contention for a historic season. Whether it’s leading Utah to victory or preparing for the NFL, Rising holds the keys to his future and the fate of the Utes.