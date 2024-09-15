Wilson leads No. 12 Utah to 35-21 win over Utah State in first career start
Isaac Wilson showcased his talent in his first career start, leading No. 12 Utah to a 35-21 victory over Utah State. Wilson, stepping in for the injured Cam Rising, threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns, making history as the first Utah quarterback to throw three touchdown passes in his first start as a true freshman.
Wilson's performance was complemented by a balanced offense, with nine players catching passes, including key contributions from Micah Bernard and Mike Mitchell. Bernard, who rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, played a vital role in Utah's offensive success, securing his second consecutive 100-yard game and the fourth of his career.
Despite a slow start, the Utes’ offense came alive in the second quarter. Wilson connected with Money Parks for a 11-yard touchdown and Caleb Lohner, a former basketball player, caught an 11-yard pass, helping Utah take a 17-14 lead into halftime. A crucial 34-yard interception return by Cameron Calhoun set up Utah’s go-ahead score before the break, showcasing the team's ability to capitalize on turnovers.
Utah’s defense was instrumental in the victory, making significant plays at key moments. The Utes earned two first-half takeaways that prevented Utah State from building a larger lead. Smith Snowden intercepted a pass in the end zone, saving a potential touchdown, while Calhoun’s interception provided a momentum shift that led to a go-ahead touchdown.
The Aggies initially posed a challenge, jumping out to a 14-3 lead thanks to Bryson Barnes’ two touchdown passes, including a deep strike to Broc Lane. Barnes, facing his former team, threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns but was hindered by two costly interceptions that shifted the game's momentum in favor of Utah.
Despite the early setbacks, Utah's offense dominated in the second half. Bernard's 3-yard touchdown run extended the lead, and his 64-yard sprint set up a final scoring catch by Carsen Ryan, sealing the victory. The Aggies, however, continued to fight, briefly cutting the deficit to seven points with a 1-yard run by Barnes.
For Utah State, the loss highlighted both promise and missed opportunities. The Aggies executed three fourth-down conversions but failed to capitalize on other scoring chances, including a blocked field goal and a missed 43-yard attempt that would have narrowed Utah's lead.
Utah's victory over Utah State, their 15th in the last 16 meetings, sets the stage for a potential rise in the AP Poll as they prepare for their Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State. Meanwhile, Utah State will look to bounce back in their next matchup against Temple, hoping to build on their competitive performance against the Utes.