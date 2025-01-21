Utah's Avery Neff release statement after injury against Iowa State
Utah gymnastics star Avery Neff has released a heartfelt statement following the devastating injury she suffered during Friday night’s meet against Iowa State. The freshman phenom, heralded as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class had quickly made her mark on the Red Rocks. In just three meets, Neff had already tied Grace McCallum for the most 9.9 or better scores on the team, with five standout performances.
Neff's stellar season came to a halt after a misstep during her final tumbling pass in her floor routine. As she went to punch off the ground late in the sequence, her feet slipped, and both ankles absorbed the impact. She collapsed to the floor in visible pain, clutching her left ankle. Unable to bear weight, Neff was carried off the floor after receiving immediate medical attention.
On Monday, the University of Utah confirmed that Neff sustained severe sprains in both ankles, sidelining her indefinitely. In her statement, Neff expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and maintained an optimistic outlook despite the setback.
“Thank you to everyone for the incredible support and love over these last few days,” Neff said. “After sustaining a severe sprain in both ankles this weekend, I’m grateful to share that it’s nothing worse. Injuries are a part of this sport and unfortunately a part of my journey this year. It’s a challenge I’ll overcome, and I know God has a greater plan for me. I’m confident the team will continue to perform strong in my absence. I’ll be cheering them on every step of the way and can’t wait to be back, stronger than ever, in no time.”
Utah Athletics to take over NIL management from collective ahead of house settlement
Red Rocks head coach Carly Dockendorf acknowledged the significance of Neff’s absence but emphasized the importance of teamwork and preparation. “This is why we are a team,” Dockendorf said. “You have to be ready when your name is called. It’s going to be important for us to have that next group of girls ready to go on those events.”
Where Utah ranks among Big 12 schools on Top 75 College Athletics Valuations list
Neff’s return this season remains uncertain, though if Utah reaches the 2025 national championships, there is a slim chance she could recover in time. For now, the Red Rocks will move forward, rallying around their injured star as they continue their season.