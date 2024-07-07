Former Utah Gymnastics All-American loses home in Fourth of July fire
Former Red Rocks star Kari Lee and her family are grappling with the devastating loss of their family home during the fourth of July holiday. The tragic event unfolded early Thursday morning in Peoria, Arizona, when a barbeque fire spiraled out of control, ultimately destroying their suburban home.
A GoFundMe account has been established to support the Lee family as they work to rebuild their lives. Despite the severity of the fire, it is a relief that everyone managed to escape with only minor injuries being reported. However, the family faced a heartbreaking loss as they were unable to save their five dogs and lost all their belongings in the blaze.
Kari's athletic achievements as a gymnast for the University of Utah from 2015 to 2019 are a testament to her resilience and determination. During her illustrious career, she earned the distinction of being a three-time All-American and a six-time All-Pac-12 honoree. Kari’s leadership skills were evident as she served as a co-captain in her senior year, demonstrating a high level of consistency by hitting 96% of her routines and securing 20 career victories.
Lee's contributions were instrumental in Utah's success, helping the team clinch two Pac-12 Titles in 2015 and 2017. Her efforts also propelled the team to a near-victory at the National Championships in 2015, where they finished as runners-up .
The loss of their home and beloved pets is an unimaginable hardship for Kari and her family. As they navigate this difficult period, the support from the community through the GoFundMe campaign is crucial. The outpouring of generosity and compassion serves as a beacon of hope, helping them to begin the process of healing and rebuilding.