Fourth-ranked Utah faces No. 2 Florida and West Virginia this weekend
The fourth-ranked Utah Gymnastics team is embarking on an exciting road trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, to face Big 12 opponent West Virginia and the second-ranked Florida Gators.
The meet marks the first-ever matchup between Utah and West Virginia in Morgantown, while the challenge against Florida pits two of the top programs in collegiate gymnastics against one another. Coming off a string of impressive performances, the Red Rocks have steadily climbed the rankings, now sitting at No. 4 after an eventful and successful week.
Utah's momentum has been fueled by consistent improvement through the season's opening month. The team peaked with a 197.950 at the Best of Utah quad meet, tying the nation’s highest score at the time.
The Red Rocks followed that with a 196.975 victory over BYU in Provo, showcasing their resilience and depth during a grueling stretch of four meets in 14 days. The team's depth has been a critical factor, as injuries and health issues have necessitated frequent lineup changes by head coach Carly Dockendorf.
Utah's Avery Neff release statement after injury against Iowa State
Dockendorf, in her second season as head coach, has already made history, becoming the first NCAA coach to lead a team to the Final Four in her debut year. Under her leadership, the Red Rocks continue to shine in every event, ranking second on bars, third on beam, and tied for sixth on vault nationally. Their floor exercise performances, while ranked 11th, remain a crucial area for growth.
Key athletes like Grace McCallum, Makenna Smith, and Camie Winger have propelled the team forward. McCallum, a Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, leads the team with 11 event wins this season, including five victories on bars. Her impressive consistency and ability to perform under pressure have been instrumental.
Smith, a breakout star, has nine event wins, highlighted by an exceptional 39.725 all-around score at the Best of Utah meet. Winger, meanwhile, debuted as an all-around competitor at the same meet, earning a commendable 39.475 and sharing the floor title with McCallum and Smith.
The Red Rocks’ roster is loaded with talent and experience. The team boasts five All-Americans and returns 16 routines from last year's NCAA Championships third-place team. Utah’s legacy of excellence is further exemplified by the addition of gymnastics legend Maile O’Keefe as a student assistant coach and the hiring of veteran coach Mike Hunger to guide the vault squad.
This weekend's meet against Florida and West Virginia is a major test. Florida recently posted a nation-leading 198.125, signaling their championship potential. Utah, however, is no stranger to pressure-packed competitions, having faced and competed well against top teams like Oklahoma and LSU earlier this season.
The Red Rocks have proven their ability to adapt and excel, with standout performances across the board. As they prepare for Sunday’s meet, their goals remain clear: maintain their upward trajectory, fine-tune their routines, and establish themselves as one of the nation’s premier gymnastics programs.
Televised live on ESPN+, this showdown is an opportunity for Utah to solidify its place among the elite and build momentum for the remainder of the season.