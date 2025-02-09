Fourth-ranked Utah posts highest score in 2025 with win over Arizona
The fourth-ranked Utah gymnastics team delivered a stellar performance at the Huntsman Center, securing a dominant 197.675-196.125 victory over No. 19 Arizona on a night filled with celebration. Marking the 50th anniversary of the Red Rocks program, the event drew a season-best crowd of 13,115 fans and 87 alumni, setting the stage for a special night.
One of the night's biggest highlights was the return of standout freshman Avery Neff, who competed on bars for the first time since her injury on Jan. 17. She impressed with a 9.825, receiving a warm ovation from the crowd. Meanwhile, freshman Ella Zirbes showcased her potential by scoring a career-high 9.95 on bars, along with strong performances on floor (9.875) and vault (9.80).
Grace McCallum and Makenna Smith once again dominated the all-around competition, taking first and second place with scores of 39.650 and 39.625, respectively. Their consistency helped Utah set the tone early, starting with a 49.275 on vault, where Smith’s 9.975 was the highest mark. Utah extended its lead on bars with a 49.350, thanks to standout routines from Zirbes (9.95) and McCallum (9.90).
The Red Rocks continued their dominance on beam, posting a 49.475. McCallum and Smith led the way with matching 9.925s, while Elizabeth Gantner achieved a career-high 9.90.
Utah's Avery Neff returns from injury vs. Arizona
Utah capped the night with a floor routine to remember, earning a season-best 49.575. Glynn, Smith, Gilstrap, and McCallum all delivered scores above 9.90. Head coach Carly Dockendorf praised the team’s progress and poise, emphasizing the importance of consistency.
With a perfect 24-for-24 routine completion rate, the Red Rocks continue to build confidence as they prepare for their next challenge against Arizona State on Feb. 14 in Tempe.