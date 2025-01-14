Neff, McCallum stand out for fourth-ranked Red Rocks at Sprouts Quad in OKC
The fourth-ranked Utah gymnastics team showcased an encouraging performance at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on Saturday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Facing some of the nation’s elite programs, including top-ranked Oklahoma, second-ranked LSU, and sixth-ranked Cal, the Red Rocks finished fourth with a score of 196.800, just shy of their competition’s lofty benchmarks. Despite falling short of their goals, the team found several bright spots to build on.
Freshman Avery Neff delivered a standout performance, underscoring her reputation as the nation’s top recruit. Competing in the all-around, Neff tied for fifth overall with a 39.600, highlighted by a 9.925 on vault and two 9.90 scores on floor and beam. Head coach Carly Dockendorf praised Neff’s mental fortitude and competitive spirit, stating, “She’s the No. 1 recruit in the country for a reason… It speaks to the quality of athlete that she is.”
The Red Rocks began their day on the floor exercise, posting a solid team score of 49.250. Neff led the charge with her 9.900, while teammates Ashley Glynn and Jaylene Gilstrap contributed 9.85 scores. Glynn’s performance matched her career best, a significant step forward for the transfer from Temple. Despite the strong showing, Utah found itself in fourth place after the first rotation, trailing Oklahoma, LSU, and Cal.
Utah’s vault rotation brought another round of promising performances. Ella Zirbes opened with a 9.875, setting the tone for the team. Neff once again stood out, delivering a 9.925 to tie for second place among all competitors on the event. Smith and Amelie Morgan also contributed to Utah’s 49.200 score on vault, though the team remained in fourth place overall after two rotations.
The bars event saw Utah’s senior leader, Grace McCallum, shine in the anchor position. McCallum delivered a near-perfect 9.975, tying for the event win with Oklahoma’s Audrey Davis. Neff and Smith also posted strong routines, helping the Red Rocks achieve a team score of 49.275. Dockendorf highlighted McCallum’s consistency and ability to deliver under pressure, describing her performance as “big for the team.”
The final rotation on beam capped Utah’s day with another strong routine from Neff, who earned a 9.90 to tie for third on the event. Despite these efforts, Utah couldn’t climb the standings, finishing behind Oklahoma (197.950), LSU (197.650), and Cal (197.275).
Reflecting on the meet, Dockendorf emphasized the team’s improvements from their season-opening win against Utah State. “This was obviously a much bigger pressure meet,” she said. “We made some good adjustments… Our whole goal is to inch away and keep improving week after week.”
As the Red Rocks prepare for their first Big 12 Conference meet against Iowa State at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, they will focus on building consistency and learning from their experiences. With emerging stars like Neff and proven leaders like McCallum, Utah has the talent and determination to continue competing at the highest level.