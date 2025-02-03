No. 4 Utah Red Rocks narrowly fall to No. 2 Florida in Morgantown
The fourth-ranked Utah gymnastics team delivered a strong performance in a tri-meet at West Virginia, securing its second-highest score of the season. Despite a valiant effort, the Red Rocks narrowly fell to second-ranked Florida while comfortably defeating host West Virginia in Big 12 competition. Utah finished with a score of 197.425, just behind Florida’s 197.575, while West Virginia trailed with 195.475.
Standout Performances Propel Utah
Grace McCallum led the way for Utah, finishing second in the all-around with a 39.575. She tied her season high on three events and shared the event win on beam with a 9.925. Makenna Smith also made a significant impact, tying for the win on vault with a career-high-tying 9.95.
Head coach Carly Dockendorf praised the team’s resilience, especially given the long trip and the challenge of competing in a different time zone. "Overall, I was pleased with their performance tonight," Dockendorf said. "To travel all the way over here and have our second-highest score of the year on the road, I think that was a real positive for us."
Event-by-Event Breakdown
Floor Exercise (49.375):
Utah opened on floor with its second-best score of the season in the event. Ashley Glynn set the tone with a 9.85, while Makenna Smith delivered Utah’s first 9.90 of the night. McCallum, anchoring the rotation, tied her season high with a 9.925.
Vault (49.225, 98.600 total after two events):
McCallum continued her strong night, posting a 9.85 to tie her season high. However, it was Smith who stole the spotlight, matching her career-best 9.95 to share the event title with Florida’s Selena Harris-Miranda.
Uneven Bars (49.300, 147.900 total after three events):
Utah overcame a slow start on bars with a trio of 9.875s from Amelie Morgan, Ella Zirbes, and McCallum. Zirbes’ score tied her season high for the second consecutive week, helping the Red Rocks maintain a competitive score.
Balance Beam (49.525, final score 197.425):
Utah finished on beam with one of its strongest performances of the season, tying its season-high score in the event. Ana Padurariu’s 9.925 led the way, tying McCallum for the event title. Camie Winger and Morgan added crucial 9.90s to solidify Utah’s final push.
Moving Forward
Utah’s strong performance on the road demonstrated the team’s ability to compete at a high level in challenging environments. Dockendorf was particularly pleased with the squad’s ability to maintain consistency away from home. "It’s very encouraging for our staff and for our team," she said. "Everyone’s always comfortable at home, but our goal was to see if we could execute in an uncomfortable environment."
The Red Rocks now turn their attention to a home meet against No. 20 Arizona on Feb. 7 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The event will be a special occasion, celebrating Utah gymnastics’ 50th anniversary with its annual alumni night. Fans can expect another high-energy performance as Utah continues its pursuit of excellence in the Big 12 and beyond.