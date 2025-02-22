No. 4 Utah wins first Big 12 gymnastics championship
The fourth-ranked Utah Red Rocks made history Friday night at the Huntsman Center, securing the university’s first-ever Big 12 championship. In front of a packed crowd of 12,818 fans, Utah delivered a dominant performance, defeating Denver 198.075-197.525 and setting a new season-high score.
Head coach Carly Dockendorf praised her team’s resilience, noting their ability to bounce back after a challenging meet the previous week. "I think them coming back and putting together a full meet showed their resilience, their determination, and their ability to learn from some of the lessons we learned last week," she said.
Utah started strong on vault, with Ella Zirbes leading off with a stellar 9.925. Grace McCallum and Camie Winger each added 9.875s, while Makenna Smith contributed a 9.85, giving the Red Rocks a 49.350. Despite a strong start, Utah trailed Denver, who posted a 49.525 on bars.
The Red Rocks quickly responded on bars, posting a 49.550 to take the lead. Smith scored a 9.90, while Ashley Glynn recorded a career-high 9.95. McCallum capped off the rotation with a near-perfect 9.975.
Utah extended its lead on beam, where the team earned a season-high 49.575. Amelie Morgan led off with a 9.925, while Smith and Avery Neff, in her return from injury, each posted 9.90s. McCallum added another 9.975, her second of the night.
The team saved its best for last on floor, securing a 49.600. McCallum dazzled once again with her third 9.975, bringing her all-around total to 39.800, a season-high.
Utah will enjoy a bye week before facing Washington on March 8, followed by a highly anticipated showdown against No. 2 UCLA at home on March 15 for the final two regular season matches.