No. 5 Red Rocks wins 'Best of Utah' with impressive overall score
The fifth-ranked Utah Red Rocks delivered an exceptional performance at the Maverik Center on Monday night, winning the Best of Utah meet with a season-high score of 197.950. This score tied Oklahoma for the highest in the nation this season and secured a victory over in-state rivals Southern Utah (196.175), Utah State (196.000), and BYU (195.750).
Junior Makenna Smith led the way, winning the all-around with a career-best 39.725 and taking first place on vault, beam, and floor. Senior Grace McCallum followed closely, earning a 39.600 in the all-around with a win on bars and a share of the floor title alongside Smith. Sophomore Camie Winger, competing in the all-around for the first time, impressed with a 39.475 and tied for the floor title with a career-high 9.925.
Utah started strong on bars, recording all scores at or above 9.90 for a total of 49.525—their highest event score of the season. Smith, Ana Padurariu, Ashley Glynn, and Amelie Morgan contributed season or career highs, with McCallum anchoring at 9.925. The momentum continued on beam, where Smith posted a career-high 9.95, leading another 49.525 rotation.
On floor, Utah achieved three career-high scores, including Smith’s and Winger’s 9.925s. The Red Rocks capped their night with strong performances on vault, highlighted by Smith’s 9.95. Head coach Carly Dockendorf praised the team’s composure and adaptability, noting the importance of this meet as preparation for the upcoming Big 12 Championships.
The Red Rocks will face BYU again on Friday in Provo, marking another opportunity to showcase their strength in the Big 12 Conference.