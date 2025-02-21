All Utes

Utah gymnastics enters home stretch of regular season against Denver

Fourth-ranked Red Rocks face Pioneers in February finale

Jeffrey Hauser

The fourth-ranked Utah Gymnastics team returns to Salt Lake City for a highly anticipated showdown against the University of Denver on Friday, February 21.

The Red Rocks look to continue their momentum after a thrilling 196.600-196.475 victory over No. 24 Arizona State, highlighted by a season-best 49.600 on bars. Grace McCallum delivered Utah’s first perfect 10 of the season in the anchor position, solidifying her status as a top contender.

This week's meet, which will be broadcast live on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET, marks another opportunity for Utah to showcase its depth and dominance.

McCallum, a Team USA silver medalist, has been a key performer, ranking second nationally on bars and eighth in the all-around. She has tied teammate Makenna Smith for the team lead with 15 event wins this season. Smith, currently ranked fifth in the all-around, continues to shine with strong performances across all four events.

Zoe Johnson made an impressive debut last week, scoring a 9.90 on floor, while sophomore Ella Zirbes posted a season-high 9.925. Their contributions helped Utah tie its second-highest floor score of the season (49.525).

Utah ranks in the top five nationally in every event and remains a serious contender for the NCAA title. With head coach Carly Dockendorf leading the way in her second season, the Red Rocks aim to build on last year’s third-place NCAA finish as they continue their pursuit of another championship.

