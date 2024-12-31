Utah Gymnastics prepares for 2025 season opener vs. Utah State
Utah Gymnastics is gearing up for an exciting 2025 season, marking the program’s 50th anniversary. The Red Rocks, ranked fifth in the WCGA Preseason Poll, will kick off their season with a home opener against Utah State on January 3 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. This meet will not only celebrate Utah’s rich gymnastics history but will also set the tone for another potentially dominant year.
The Red Rocks enter the season with high expectations, continuing a legacy of excellence that includes 67-1 regular-season home records over the past 12 years. The program's consistency is evident, as this marks the eighth consecutive year Utah has been ranked in the preseason top five. The Utes are coming off a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships and return 16 routines from that successful campaign. Key returning gymnasts include All-Americans Grace McCallum, Makenna Smith, Ella Zirbes, and Jaylene Gilstrap, who together accounted for numerous event wins in the previous season.
Fans attending the opener are in for a treat with the “Red Rocks Snow Day” theme, encouraging a white-out at the Huntsman Center. There will be pom-poms distributed throughout the arena, and a lively Kid Zone featuring face painting, balloon artists, and interactive games will add to the atmosphere. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN+, allowing Red Rocks fans nationwide to tune in.
Head coach Carly Dockendorf, entering her second year at the helm, looks to build upon her historic first season. Dockendorf led Utah to the Final Four in her debut, the best finish by a first-year coach in NCAA history. This season, she is supported by a strong staff, including new assistant coach Mike Hunger, who brings over 50 years of experience to the vault and floor squads. Additionally, Utah legend Maile O’Keefe returns as a student assistant coach following her illustrious collegiate career.
Utah State enters the meet with a solid returning roster, including Brianna Brooks, the reigning NCAA North Central Region Gymnast of the Year. While the Aggies face a tough opponent in Utah, they bring experience and potential that could make for a competitive opening night.
The Red Rocks' schedule ramps up quickly, with a marquee matchup against powerhouse programs Oklahoma, LSU, and California in Oklahoma City on January 11. This early test will provide Utah with a chance to measure up against the nation's best, reinforcing their championship aspirations.