Utah's Avery Neff returns from injury vs. Arizona
Avery Neff’s comeback is nothing short of remarkable. The Utah freshman, once the nation’s No. 1 recruit, officially returned to competition Friday night, performing in the Red Rocks’ uneven bars routine against No. 19 Arizona at the Huntsman Center.
After suffering severe ankle sprains on Jan. 17 against Iowa State, Neff’s recovery was both rapid and inspiring. Just weeks ago, she was in soft casts and using a scooter to get around. Now, she’s back in action, an impressive feat given the severity of her injury.
Despite being sidelined for nearly a month, Neff didn’t disappoint. She delivered a solid bars routine, earning a standing ovation from the crowd. While she had a small hop on her landing, it was an impressive performance considering her recent injury. However, fans voiced their frustration with her 9.8 score, believing her return deserved more recognition.
Before her injury, Neff had already earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors twice, showcasing her immense talent. Utah is expected to ease her back into other rotations as the season progresses.
Given her resilience and skill, it won’t be long before she’s back to full strength, making a significant impact for the Red Rocks as they push toward postseason success.