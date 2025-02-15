Utah's Grace McCallum earns Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honors
Grace McCallum delivered a stellar performance against No. 19 Arizona, leading the Utah Red Rocks to a 197.675 team score—their second-highest of the season. Her impressive all-around total of 39.650, a season-best, secured her first place in the event and earned her a second Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honor for the 2025 season. Competing in front of 87 alumni as part of Utah's 50th Birthday Celebration, McCallum showcased the consistency and excellence that have made her one of the nation’s top collegiate gymnasts.
From the start of the meet, McCallum set the tone with a season-high 9.90 on vault, demonstrating power and precision. She continued her strong showing with a 9.90 on bars, solidifying her position as the No. 2-ranked gymnast in the country on the apparatus. On beam, she matched her season-high of 9.925, tying with teammate Makenna Smith for the event title. McCallum closed out the night with another 9.925 on floor, tying for second place with Jaylene Gilstrap.
McCallum’s dominance in the all-around adds to her decorated collegiate career, bringing her total wins to 61, with 14 victories this season alone. Nationally, she ranks seventh in the all-around, highlighting her well-rounded abilities across all four events.
The Red Rocks now shift their focus to their upcoming road meet against No. 24 Arizona State on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup continues Utah’s Big 12 competition and will be televised on ESPN+.
As the season progresses, McCallum’s leadership and performances remain crucial in Utah’s pursuit of a conference title and a deep postseason run.